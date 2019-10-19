NEWAYGO — One streak just came to an end.
The plan is to not let another one slip away.
Reed City dropped a heartbreaking 41-38 decision to Newaygo in a CSAA Gold Division contest Friday night.
The loss snaps the Coyotes' string of eight straight league titles.
"We just didn't make the plays when we needed to," Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. "It comes down to that and it's a different outcome.
"We were up most of the game until the fourth quarter and just gave up too many big plays."
Trying to run out the clock, Reed City tried to convert a fourth down and was stopped. Newaygo went up 39-38 moments later on a slant pass and added the conversion for a three-point lead.
The Coyotes got down the field quickly and thought they had a touchdown with just 2 seconds remaining but the officials ruled the receiver was not in the end zone and the game ended.
Landon Tomaski paced Reed City 137 yard and two touchdowns on 13 carries while Noah Jones added 89 yards on 14 carries. Austin Major Kailing had 68 yards on 16 carries and Payton Hansen had 48 yards and a TD on six carries.
Jeffrey Samuels was 4 of 6 for 90 yards, including a 13-yard TD pass to Austin Whitehead.
Whitehead paced the defense with six tackles.
Reed City (5-3 overall, 5-2 CSAA Gold) is at Pine River next Friday.
