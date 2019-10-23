REED CITY — Reed City dropped a 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 decision to Newaygo in a CSAA Gold Division volleyball contest Tuesday.
"We passed really well and played pretty solid defense but we just seemed to struggle offensively," Reed City coach Don Patterson said.
Demi Lodholtz had two kills, three aces and eight digs; Madalynn Brown two kills, an ace and 20 digs; MaKena Hill an assist; Katelynn Holmes five kills, an ace, eight digs and two blocks; Mackenzie Wein eight kills and 14 digs; Madelynn Morgan 10 digs; Alison Duddles two kills and eight assists; and Rylie Olds an ace, nine digs, 10 assists and a block.
Reed City hosts Kingsley, White Cloud and Benzie Central on Thursday.
