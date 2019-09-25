HOWARD CITY — Reed City dropped a 18-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19 decision to Tri County in a CSAA Gold Division volleyball contest Tuesday night.
"I thought we played aggressively in our first game and offensively played well," Reed City coach Don Patterson said. "Tri County really served aggressively the rest of the match and took us out of some of the things we like to do offensively."
Demi Lodholtz had six kills, 15 digs and a block while Madalynn Brown had six kills and 29 digs. MaKena Hill had two digs while Katelynn Holmes added eight kills, an ace, eight digs and two blocks.
Mackenzie Wein had seven kills and 24 digs while Madelynn Morgan had an ace and 11 digs. Alison Duddle had five kills, 11 digs, nine assists and a block while Rylie Olds dished out 23 assists, a kill and 12 digs.
Reed City is at Chippewa Hills next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.