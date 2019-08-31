MONTAGUE — There is always a silver lining.
Although the Reed City football team has had success for the past decade or so, the team and the program are in a transition period with a new coach. Scott Shankel's head coaching debut, however, ended up in a 42-0 loss to Montague Friday.
What's the silver lining you might ask? Well, that's easy. The Coyotes' season will not be made or broken on the first game and Shankel said his team will prepare for the start of Central State Activities Association play next week.
"We have to put (the Montague game) behind us, get ready for conference play and play harder," he said.
The Coyotes trailed 7-0 after the first quarter but that deficit grew to 35-0 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, the lead had again grew to 42-0.
Austin Whitehead and Payton Hansen each had six tackles for Reed City.
Reed City (0-1) hosts Fremont Friday.
