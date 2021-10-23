REED CITY — That’s a big one.
Huge even.
Reed City wrapped up its regular season by beating Whitehall 38-28 in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
The win moves the Coyotes to 8-1 overall as they await their MHSAA Division 6 post-season fate.
“That’s a huge win for us against a top-four Division 4 team,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. “We told the kids all week that’s it’s a playoff-type game and that this is the caliber we’ve got to play at from here on out.”
Even more music to Reed City’s ears is how the Coyotes did it. They ran the ball 53 times for 280 yards and just kept grinding out yardage.
“Our offensive line just dominated up front,” Shankel said. “
If we charted time of possession, it wasn’t close. We just owned the ball because the offensive line just kept chunking and moving people.
“We turned it up another notch and that’s great to see before the playoffs.”
Reed City led 16-7 after the first quarter and 16-14 at halftime. It was 24-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Bryson Hughes paced the Coyotes with 162 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries while Noah Morgan added 69 yards and a TD on 14 carries. Nick Wirgau had 49 yards on 11 carries.
Xavier Allen was 3 of 4 passing for 52 yards and two TDs. Seth Jackson caught two passes for 37 yards and a TD while Dylan Schebil caught two passes for 29 yards and a TD.
Reed City held Whitehall to 278 yards of offense.
Blake Daggy led the way defensively with six tackles while Trent Howell and Max Hammond each had one. Seth Jackson intercepted a pass and had a pass break-up.
