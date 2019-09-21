REED CITY — Back on track.
Reed City overcame a tough loss to Grant last week to steamroll Tri County 50-26 in a CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday night.
The Coyotes did it the way they know best, too, carrying the ball 60 times for 504 yards rushing.
"We won the line of scrimmage and played a lot more physical up front," Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. "This is a good victory to come back with after a little bit of adversity last week."
Reed City led 20-7 after the first quarter and 28-14 at halftime before taking a 44-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Noah Jones paced the Coyotes with 218 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 11 carries while Austin Major-Kailing had 135 yards and a TD on 17 carries. Payton Hansen added 99 yards on 15 carries.
Landen Tomaski also had 47 yards and two TDs on nine carries. Jeff Samuels hooked up with Seth Jackson for an 8-yard touchdown pass, as well.
Tomaski led the way defensively with seven tackles.
Reed City (2-2 overall, 2-1 CSAA Gold) hosts Chippewa Hills next Friday.
