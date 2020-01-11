REED CITY — To say they had to shake some rust off would be an understatement.
Playing for the first time in almost four weeks, Reed City got the job done late and beat Tri County 61-60 in a CSAA Gold Division girls basketball contest Friday night.
Alaina Stein buried a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining to give the Coyotes the win.
"(Tri County) pinched hard and Taylor (Harrison) made all the right reads tonight," Reed City coach Tim Beilfuss said. "We hit some big shots tonight.
"Our pressure defense wore them down some, too, and we have to be able to do that."
Tri County led 16-6 after the first quarter and 36-28 at halftime. The Vikings were still up 44-43 going into the fourth quarter before the Coyotes rallied.
Paige Lofquist paced Reed City with 20 points while Harrison scored 15.
Reed City (1-5 overall) hosts Chippewa Hills on Friday.
