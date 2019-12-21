GRANT — The Reed City girls basketball team led for more than three-quarters of its game against Grant Friday but lost in the final minutes of the game, 44-39.
Reed City coach Tim Beilfuss said with roughly five minutes to go in the game, his team lost the lead it maintained since the opening tip of the game. He said trouble from the free-throw line as well as injuries and foul trouble all contributed to the Coyotes loss. Reed City shot 5 for 14 from free throw line while Grant shot 16 for 25.
Taylor Harrison paced the Coyotes with 17 points while Alison Duddles had eight points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.