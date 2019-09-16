KENT CITY — Reed City went 1-1 overall in the Kent City Soccer Invitational on Saturday.
The Coyotes lost to eventual champion Montague 3-2 in the opener before beating Chippewa Hills 3-0 in the second game.
"I liked what we saw today," Reed City coach Chris Maddox said. "The ball movement continues to improve, communication is improving and the team is not giving up.
"We're staying in every play and every game."
Ethan Maddox and Aiden Mieras scored in the opener while Parker Benedict and Maddox had assists.
Ethan Maddox scored all three goals in the win over Chip Hills while Kam Horchner, Mieras and Jordon Lofquist had assists.
Brandon Hall was in goal for the win.
Reed City hosts Newaygo on Tuesday.
Patriots fall short
HUDSONVILLE — Heritage Christian dropped a 3-0 decision to the Hudsonville JV on Saturday.
"Hudsonville outplayed us with control and we outplayed them with hustle the majority of the game," Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said. "Coming off two games earlier this week, we had a few players sporting injuries which may have effected the outcome."
Timothy Shirk recorded three saves in goal.
The Patriots (3-3 overall) faces Pentwater on Thursday.
