REED CITY — At this rate, Scott Shankel might need some anti-anxiety pills.
Stat.
Reed City won another tight one, beating Tri County 18-12 in a CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday night at home.
While the Coyotes yielded 240 yards of passing to the Vikings, Shankel was proud of his team’s defensive play and effort to keep battling.
“Our defense played really well other than two big pass plays,” he said. “The kids were sticking their noses out on every play. It came down to a fourth-down play and we made a stop.
“I am just happy to come out with a win. Tri County has a great team and they’re going to give some people trouble.”
The Coyotes led 12-6 at halftime and going into the fourth quarter before stretching the lead to 18-6.
Bryson Hughes paced Reed City with 106 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries while Noah Morgan had 69 yards on 16 carries. Nick Wirgau added 49 yards on 13 carries.
Xavier Allen was 3 of 4 passing for 30 yards and two touchdowns, all to Seth Jackson.
Logan Langworthy paced the defense with five tackles and a sack while Dylan Scheibel had four tackles and Max Hammond had four.
Reed City (2-1 overall, 2-0 CSAA Gold) hosts Chippewa Hills next Friday.
ROSCOMMON — McBain picked up its first win of the season, beating Roscommon 40-3 in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
Elijah Baker paced the Ramblers with 141 yards and five touchdowns on 10 carries while Kalvin McGillis added 81 yards on eight carries.
Karsten Huttenga also hauled in a 55-yard pass.
Caleb Abott paced the defense with four tackles and two interceptions while Brant Bontekoe, Austin Eling and Landon Eling had four tackles apiece.
McBain (1-2 overall, 1-1 Highland) hosts Houghton Lake next Friday.
BEAR LAKE — The three-game road trip to start the season is over.
Marion wrapped it up with an easy 60-0 win over Bear Lake in a West Michigan D Conference football contest Friday night to stay perfect at 3-0.
The Eagles host Mesick in their first home game next Friday.
In this one, it was all about running and defense.
“We came out and played really well tonight,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
“We wanted to work on our run game and the line did a nice job. The backs did a good job of finding holes.
“Defensively, we swarmed to the ball and our defense made life hard for them all night long.”
Marion led 32-0 after the first quarter and 54-0 at halftime.
Mason Salisbury paced the Eagles with 128 yards and four touchdowns on seven carries while Gavin Prielipp carried the ball seven times for 114 yards and two TDs.
Cole Meyer had 30 yards rushing on four carries while Aaron Whitney had 28 yards and a TD on four carries.
Thomas Jenema caught a 30-yard touchdown pass, as well.
Cole Meyer paced the defense with 10 tackles while Salisbury had seven tackles and an interception.
Jenema had six tackles while Braden Prielipp added four tackles and an interception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.