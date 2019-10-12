REED CITY — A Week 3 loss to Grant left them questioning things a little bit.
Four weeks later, they've answered some of those questions.
Reed City came up with its biggest win of the season, beating Central Montcalm 34-6 in a key CSAA Gold Division contest Friday night.
The win keeps the Coyotes (5-2 overall, 5-1 CSAA Gold) in the hunt for their ninth straight league title.
"Hats off to the kids," Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. "After that Grant game, we looked ourselves in the mirror and asked if we still wanted to be considered one of those elite teams.
"We said the effort has got to pick up and, to the kids' credit, it has. We've had our backs against the wall all season now."
Reed City led a much-improved and previously unbeaten Central Montcalm team 8-0 after the first quarter and 22-6 at halftime. It was 28-6 going into the fourth quarter.
The Coyotes kept a handle on the ball for the most part on a miserable night and shut down the Hornets defensively.
"Their first possession, they marched the ball down the field but we got an interception and a return by Jeffrey Samuels and that was huge," Shankel said. "We just chunked the clock away from there."
Payton Hansen paced Reed City with 153 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries while Noah Jones added 73 yards on 16 carries. Austin Major-Kailing had 69 yards and a TD on 10 carries.
Teddy Roth paced the defense with six tackles. The Coyotes caused five turnovers, including three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
