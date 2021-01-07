REED CITY — Reed City won a district title by forfeit because of COVID-19 and contact tracing issues.
Two months later, sadly, the Coyotes are in the same boat.
Reed City athletic officials made the decision Wednesday to opt out of the playoffs because of those same issues.
The Coyotes were set to host Freeland in a Division 5 regional championship game Saturday but that game will not be played.
Instead, the Falcons advance to a state semifinal contest Jan. 16 against Grand Rapids Catholic Central or Muskegon Oakridge.
Reed City finishes at 9-0 with Saturday's game declared a no-contest.
Reed City athletic director Kris Griffin released the following statement on Wednesday:
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that our football season has come to an end. Numerous factors have contributed to this decision, lastly being that our team has been exposed to a probable case of COVID-19. With student and staff safety always being the first consideration, the undefeated and CSAA Gold Division champion will be required to quarantine its team members after close contact tracing was conducted. Reed City Area Public Schools and the Reed City community are extremely proud of the effort and fortitude the players and coaches have displayed throughout this up-and-down season. Each time adversity confronted this team, they rose to the challenge and persevered with strength and dignity. While the current circumstance ending the season is disappointing for the players and their families, there is no doubt they are champions in every respect. Players and coaches can hold their heads high with Coyote Pride as they represented their team, their school and their community throughout each and every game with the toughness and tenacity of a top-caliber team.
"We are proud of our coaching staff and players for gutting this season out. It was one of the most difficult seasons we have ever endured and it will be one we will always remember."
Reed City won its district title by forfeit on Nov. 13 after Kingsley had COVID issues, as well. The Coyotes' last win on the field came the week before as they beat Kingsford 32-14.
