REED CITY — It might have taken a little extra time but Reed City outlasted Chippewa Hills 52-24 in a key CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday night.
The game was played through a couple of weather delays for lightning but the Coyotes took it in stride.
"We played a complete game even though the delays that we had," Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. "The kids played a great game tonight.
"We did our job up front on the line of scrimmage."
Reed City ran the ball 54 times for 501 yards.
Payton Hansen led the way with 179 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries while also returning a kickoff for a score. Noah Jones had 170 yards and a TD on 14 carries while Brandon Major-Kailing added 114 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
Brandon Ruppert also scored a touchdown.
Major-Kailing paced the defense with eight tackles and Austin Whitehead had seven.
Reed City (3-2 overall, 3-1 CSAA Gold) is at Big Rapids next Friday.
