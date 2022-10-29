REED CITY — The name on the front of the opposition’s jersey was certainly going to have their attention.
While Montague struggled at times this season, Reed City wasn’t paying attention to that.
The Coyotes certainly knew the legacy the Wildcats brought to an MHSAA Division 6 pre-district contest Friday night.
Yet, those players weren’t on the field and Reed City walked away with a 44-15 victory.
The win sends the Coyotes (9-1) overall into a district title game next Friday or Saturday against Muskegon Catholic. The Crusaders (8-2) beat Kent City 42-14 on Friday.
“We’re happy to get a win against a quality program,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. “Montague has a great history. We told the kids all week to throw the records out the window because they will be a tough team to play.
“We had to make sure we were ready to go.”
Interestingly enough, one of the game’s key points came in the first quarter.
Reed City drove the ball deep into Montague territory but coughed it up, thwarting a touchdown drive.
The Coyote defense forced a punt, though, and Reed City responded with another drive for a touchdown and an 8-0 lead.
“That was really huge,” Shankel said.
“We’ve done well with taking care of the ball and turnovers can really hurt in the playoffs.
“We were fortunate enough to get a stop on defense and turn around and punch one in. It was a good answer by our kids.”
The Coyotes were up 8-0 after the first quarter and 24-0 at halftime.
Montague (3-7) had some fight left as it cut the deficit to 30-15 in the third quarter but Reed City responded with two more touchdowns to seal it.
The Coyotes ran the ball 67 times for 464 yards in the contest.
Bryson Hughes had 186 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries while Johnny Ondrus had 185 yards and a TD on 21 carries.
Noah Morgan had 67 yards and a TD on 15 carries while Xavier Allen also ran one in for a score.
Seth Jackson paced the defense with six tackles, two pass break-ups, a tackle for loss and an interception while Logan Langworthy had six tackles, including one for a loss.
Hughes had four tackles and two pass break-ups while Spencer Hansen had two tackles and an interception.
