REED CITY — Stick with the plan.
It will get you where you need to go.
Reed City kept preaching patience and, eventually, it worked.
The Coyotes started slow but got things done when they needed to in beating Kingsford 32-14 in an MHSAA Division 5 district semifinal contest Saturday afternoon.
Reed City (8-0 overall) advances to face Kingsley in a district title game at 7 p.m. Friday at home. The Stags (8-0) routed Gladwin 63-16 on Saturday.
It's a rematch of a first-round game from 2019 that Kingsley won 48-36.
The Coyotes dominated Cheboygan in the opening round of the playoffs this season but knew that was going to happen on Saturday against Kingsford.
Instead, it was being patient and letting the game develop.
"They're a physical team and they have been for years," Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. "We knew they were going to bring it down here to us and that it was going to be a war.
"We stressed to our kids all week that it's going to have to be three yards and a cloud of dust. Sometimes our kids get a little frustrated when we don't hit the big one but we keep telling them that it will break...it will break. They'll load the box up but we've just got to stick to our guns."
It was the Flivvers who were the aggressor early. Kingsford went to the air and caught Reed City in a couple of bad spots that led to an early touchdown.
"I think it was nerves with some of our young kids," Shankel said. "Their first drive, we had some coverages we weren't set in and they had a couple of big first-down catches.
"There were just some miscues where we needed to settle in and trust what we've been working on all week."
Reed City found its rhythm when Noah Jones scored from 16 yards out at the 3:45 mark of the second quarter and the Coyotes were up 8-7 after the two-point conversion.
It stayed that way until Seth Jackson hauled in a 26-yard pass from Isaac Williams in the end zone with 4:31 left in the half to make it 16-7.
"Our running wasn't going as well as usual in the first half so put it in the air and, obviously, our offense got a lot better after that," Williams said. "Heck of a job by Seth going up and getting that ball. It was underthrown and he made up for it."
Kingsford capitalized on a Reed City fumble later in the second quarter and scored with 1:23 remaining to make it 16-14 at the break.
The Coyotes settled in a little bit better in the second half and went up 24-14 when Jones scored from 4 yards out with 53.8 seconds left in the third quarter.
They put the nail in the proverbial coffin when Jones scored from 24 yards out with 6:27 to go in the game.
"Obviously, it feels great to win another one," Williams added. "I thought we came out a little flat in the first half but I think in the second half, we showed what kind of team we are."
Jones finished with 159 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries while Landon Tomaski had 101 yards on 18 carries. Payton Hansen added 91 yards on 10 carries.
Williams was 3 of 3 passing for 72 yards.
Teddy Cross paced the defense with eight tackles and Hansen had seven.
