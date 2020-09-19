REMUS — The first half wasn't much to write home about.
The second half was better.
Reed City rallied from a 20-16 halftime deficit to beat Chippewa Hills in a CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday night.
While teams are undoubtedly shaking off the rust of starting practice in August, then stopping when the season was postponed, only to resume practice on Sept. 8, Coyote coach Scott Shankel said his team has to better.
"We started a little bit slower than I wanted to," he said. "Our tackling was not very good and we weren't finishing plays up front.
"I was happy with our work ethic in the second half and I thought we got better. Now we've just got to clean some things up."
Reed City outscored Chip Hills 14-0 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Payton Hansen paced the Coyotes with 89 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries while also catching a 33-yard TD pass from Isaac Williams. Landen Tomaski had 65 yards and a TD on 15 carries and added a punt return for another score.
Alex Wirgau carried the ball nine times for 44 yards.
Hansen paced the defense with six tackles while Wirgau had five. Reed City also had three fumble recoveries in the contest.
The Coyotes host Big Rapids next Friday.
