REED CITY — That's downright offensive.
In a good way.
Reed City scored 10 touchdowns and ran up nearly 650 yards on the ground in a 70-40 win over Newaygo in a CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday night.
Yet, despite the fireworks, it took a 90-yard kickoff return by Landon Tomaski right before halftime to give the Coyotes a 40-33 lead at the break.
"We had some bad plays happen to us," Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. "Overall, I am pleased offensively...how could you not be when you put up 650 yards of offense? We just had some mistakes and didn't execute well."
Reed City led 16-14 after the first quarter and had the seven-point lead at halftime before outscoring Newaygo 30-7 in the second half.
"We regrouped at halftime," Shankel said. "We dealt with some adversity but we needed to play the way we should and we did that in the second half."
Tomaski had a monster night with 294 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 21 carries. Payton Hansen added 180 yards and a TD on 12 carries while Alex Wirgau had 102 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Trent Livermore had 47 yards and a TD while Isaac Williams also scored.
Chaz Davis led the way defensively with eight tackles while Teddy Cross had seven and a fumble recovery. Joe Shewan had seven tackles while Tomaski and Xavier Allen each intercepted a pass.
Reed City (4-0 overall) is at Fremont next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.