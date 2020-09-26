REED CITY — A week ago, they got the win but it wasn't pretty.
This week, they took care of those details.
Reed City dominated from start to finish in scoring a 44-13 win over rival Big Rapids in a CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday night at home.
The Coyotes scored on their first play from scrimmage with a long run by Logan Tomaski and then went up 14-0 on a 30-yard scoop-and-score by Teddy Cross.
"We played a lot better and I thought we played four good quarters," Red City coach Scott Shankel said. "We shook the rust off a little bit from last week.
"The kids played fast and got to the ball better. I thought we tackled better, too. We moved people around up front and stayed on our blocks. The little details showed up tonight and I was really happy with our team's performance."
Reed City 22-0 after the first quarter and had a commanding 38-6 lead at halftime.
Tomaski paced the Coyotes with 144 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries while Noah Jones had 59 yards on six carries. Alex Wirgau added 25 yards and a TD on six carries.
Reed City totaled 319 yards on the ground.
Seth Jackson hauled in a 29-yard pass for a touchdown and Joe Shewan also caught a 30-yard pass.
Cross had six tackles, forced a fumble and the scoop-and-score to pace the defense.
Reed City (2-0 overall, 2-0 CSAA Gold) is at Central Montcalm next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.