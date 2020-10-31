REED CITY — Win and move on.
That's the name of the game now.
Reed City took care of that in easy fashion.
The Coyotes were up 30-0 after the first quarter and cruised to a 44-6 win over Cheboygan in an MHSAA Division 5 pre-district contest Friday night.
The win sends Reed City (7-0 overall) into a district semifinal round matchup next week with Kingsford (3-2) or Ogemaw Heights (3-3).
Reed City coach Scott Shankel was pleased with his team.
"We played well all the way around and that's kind of what I wanted to see," he said. "When you keep going deeper into the playoffs, you want to be clicking on all cylinders.
"I am happy with the whole team's effort."
The Coyotes limited Cheboygan to just 98 yards of total offense while Reed City ran the ball 32 times for 245 yards. The low number was due to several offensive possessions in the first half lasting just a play or two before resulting in a touchdown.
Noah Jones led the way with 64 yards and two touchdowns on three carries while Alex Wirgau had 40 yards and two TDs on two carries. Landon Tomaski had 22 yards and a TD on five carries and added in a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown, as well.
Trent Livermore carried it six times for 33 yards and Eli Johnson also ran for another TD.
Isaac Williams was 1 of 2 passing for 46 yards with Seth Jackson hauling in that pass.
Wirgau and Johnson paced the defense with five tackles apiece.
