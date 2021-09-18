REED CITY — Three touchdowns through the air.
One on an interception return.
Another on a kickoff return.
No rushing touchdowns in the first half.
And yes, we are talking about Reed City.
The Coyotes did just about everything right and cruised to a 58-7 win over Chippewa Hills in a CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday night.
Reed City had just 172 yards rushing in the contest but scored in just about every way imaginable against the Warriors.
“We played all three phases great,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. “We were all over the place.
“I was happy our kids came out with the energy they did tonight. They went wire-to-wire and played well.”
The Coyotes led 24-0 after the first quarter and 40-0 at halftime. It was 46-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Bryson Hughes paced Reed City 24 yards on five carries while Noah Morgan had 48 yards on four carries. JC Contreras had 28 yards and a touchdown on five carries while David Windquist had 33 yards and a TD on three carries. Zach Erickson also had 19 yards and TD on five carries.
Xavier Allen was 3 of 4 passing for 98 yards and three touchdowns. Dylan Scheibel caught two passes for 38 yards and two scores while Seth Jackson also hauled in a 60-yard TD pass.
Logan Langworthy paced the defense with five tackles while Scheibel had four. Ryan Hansen had an interception and Jackson picked off a pass and returned it 35 yards for a TD.
Hughes also returned the opening kick 80 yards for a touchdown.
Reed City (3-1 overall, 3-0 CSAA Gold) is at Big Rapids next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.