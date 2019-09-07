REED CITY — That's much better.
Reed City ran up 451 yards on the ground and cruised to a 56-6 win over Fremont in a CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday night.
The Coyotes, coming off a tough loss to powerhouse Montague last week, made it a focus to get back to the things that have made them a success.
"We strapped it on a lot better tonight, we competed hard and we played well," Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. "We won the line of scrimmage and that was the focus all week long.
"We need to take care of business up front."
Reed City led just 8-0 after the first quarter before turning up the gas in the second to lead 40-0 at halftime. It was 48-0 going into the fourth quarter.
Noah Jones paced the Coyotes with 172 yards and four touchdowns on four carries while Austin Major-Kailing had 163 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
Joe Shewan led the way defensively with nine tackles, including one for a loss, while Austin Whitehead had seven tackles. Teddy Cross and Austin Fowler had six tackles apiece.
The Coyotes (1-1 overall, 1-0 CSAA Gold) are at Grant next Friday.
