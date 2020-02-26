Reed City's Raby named coach at SUNY Morrisville

Eventually, Ed Raby will figure out he’s the boss.
He largely understands that fact, it’s just that he hasn’t had a lot of time to think about it.
Raby, a 2008 Reed City High School graduate, was named head football coach at SUNY (State University of New York) Morrisville earlier this month.
The job comes on an interim basis at this point through the 2020 season after former coach Curt Fitzpatrick left to become the coach at SUNY Cortland. A national search will be completed after the season, according to the school’s athletics website.
Morrisville is an NCAA Division III school located about 30 miles from Syracuse in upstate New York.
Raby joined the Mustangs’ coaching staff in the spring of 2017 and spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator. He also oversaw special teams and the program’s academic efforts.
And now he’s the boss without a lot of time to think about all that entails because he and his staff are busy working on the lifeblood of the sport — recruiting.
“We are in the heat of recruiting season so the amount of work has kept me busy enough to not really be able to take it all in,‘ Raby said. “That being said, at the first team meeting I held, it really did sink in that I was responsible for all these people.
“It’s exciting and I am looking forward to the challenge.‘
It’s a challenge Raby has been working toward for quite some time.
He prepped at Perry and Reed City — under former coach Monty Price — before playing for four years at Alma College, including three years as a starter on the Scots’ defensive line.
After graduating from Alma with a degree in business administration in 2012, he spent two years as a graduate assistant at Alfred University in New York and then spent three years at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania in various roles. Raby also has a master’s degree in business administration, completed in 2014.
His next step was Morrisville in 2017.
“My relationships with my coaches is what made me want to be a coach,‘ Raby said. “Coaching brought me to New York and I met my wife, who is from Buffalo. The opportunity to stay close to her family has been a key reason for me staying near and in New York.‘
Raby, and his wife Olivia, have one daughter.
Since being named head coach, it’s been recruiting and getting things organized.
“We’ve been recruiting, recruiting, recruiting,‘ Raby said. “I know it’s cliche but that is where we are at around this time of the year.
“I also have been meeting with each player individually along with our coaches to communicate our goals and values moving forward. Coach Fitzpatrick set a great foundation here, so a lot of things are in place already.‘
Before spring practice begins next month, Raby also needs to fill out his coaching staff as the Mustangs have a vacant offensive position.
Raby’s background is the defensive side of the ball.
Morrisville ranked third in the Empire 8 Conference in interceptions and fourth-down conversions. By the end of the 2019 season, four players ranked in the top 10 across the conference in tackles, one top five in sacks, two in the top 10 in passes defended and one in interceptions.
Across his three years at the school, seven of Raby’s defensive players have earned all-conference honors, including the record holder for tackles.
Morrisville finished the 2019 season at 6-5 overall and 4-2 in the Empire 8, outscoring their opponents by an average of 34.82 points per game to 28.18 allowed.
With that in mind, Raby is already thinking about the fall season that starts in September.
“We have an outstanding team coming back,‘ he said. “Our league is extremely tough so we will have to earn everything we get. For team 2020, the goal is to Aim Higher! We’ve been very close to the top of our league the last two years so our guys are motivated to finish the job.
“We have 20-plus players returning that have either been starters or played significant time. That, along with nearly 50 upperclassmen, is the reason for optimism. Our team has high expectations this year.‘
Beyond the 2020 season, Raby is waiting to see what develops.
“(The plan is to) keep building our program to new heights,‘ he said. “We never want to be complacent or satisfied.
“We will continue even after the fall to get better daily and focus on setting higher expectations for ourselves.‘
