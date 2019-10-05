BIG RAPIDS — They made plays when they needed.
They got big stops when they needed.
Those two things added up to Reed City scoring a 36-8 win over rival Big Rapids in a CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday at Ferris State University's Top Taggart Field.
"We came out and did our job," Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. "We had some penalties we need to clean up but we got a good push up front and moved the ball.
"Defensively, we made plays when we needed to. It's the old-bend-but-don't-break defense. We kept them out of the end zone."
Reed City ran the ball 45 times for 393 yards. Austin Major-Kailing led the way with 156 yards on 18 carries while Payton Hansen added 112 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Noah Jones added 101 yards and a TD on 18 carries.
Jeff Samuels and Logan Tomaski also scored touchdowns.
Austin Whitehead led the way defensively with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery while Chazz Davis added nine tackles.
Reed City (4-2 overall, 4-1 CSAA Gold) hosts Central Montcalm next Friday.
