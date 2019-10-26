LEROY — The conference title streak being snapped hurt.
The bigger issue, though, is Reed City couldn't let that feeling linger.
The Coyotes answered the bell and cruised to a 52-6 win over Pine River in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
The victory is Reed City's sixth of the season and gives the Coyotes their 10th straight playoff berth.
Coming off a heartbreaking 41-38 loss to Newaygo, the turnaround had to be quick.
"We had to have a short memory," Pine River coach Scott Shankel said. "We didn't want to end the (conference) streak but it just happened that way.
"The focus had to be on Pine River. Every game is a playoff game from here on out."
That said, Shankel is relieved that streak lives on.
"It feels good to be in the playoffs for the 10th straight year," he said. "We know we've got work to do and we'll see where we go on Sunday."
Reed City scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns on a 60-yard run by Austin Major-Kailing and a 4-yard run by Jeffrey Samuels. Noah Jones scored from two yards out to make it 24-0 at halftime.
Landon Tomaski hauled in a 32-yard pass from Samuels for a 32-0 lead before Brendon Ruppert scored from 5 yards out for a 38-0 advantage.
Isaac Williams (41 yards) and Ruppert (45 yards) rounded out the scoring for the Coyotes.
Pine River got its lone score on an 18-yard pass from Rogan Nelson to Brian Fauble in the fourth quarter.
Reed City totaled 350 yards rushing on 48 carries. Major-Kailing led the way with 127 yards on 12 carries while Ruppert had 61 yards on five carries.
Samuels was 3 of 7 passing for 83 yards\.
Chaz Davis paced the defense with five tackles while Samuels also picked off a pass.
Reed City held Pine River to just 107 yards of total offense. Sasha Huffman led the Bucks with 31 yards rushing on five carries while Nelson was 3 of 12 passing for 33 yards.
After starting the season 3-1, Pine River lost its last five games thanks in large part to injuries to key players.
Despite that, head coach Terry Martin was pleaed to see his senior leaders go out with strong games.
"The biggest shout out goes to our captains," he said. "Sasha Huffman and Lane Ruppert were our leaders on the field tonight and all year. It was nice to see them play well in their last game.
"Brock (Nelson) played, too, defensively. It's sad to see those guys leave."
Huffman paced Pine River defensively with 12 tackles while Gavyn Curnett had 10.
