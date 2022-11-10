Reed City set for Millington in D6 regional final

REED CITY — Talk about a mirror image.
A lot of pride in running the football.
A lot of football tradition.
A lot of red.
Two teams who don’t know a lot about each other but interestingly have a lot in common are set to meet in a Division 6 regional championship game.
Reed City hosts Millington at 1 p.m. Saturday with a trip to the state semifinals on the line. Both teams are 10-1, as well.
The Coyotes advanced with a 36-7 win over Muskegon Catholic while the Cardinals clipped Standish-Sterling 14-12 last week.
Reed City comes into the contest on a nine-game win streak, one that includes a victory over Division 3 playoff team Cadillac in Week 9.
And while a lot of people focus on the Coyotes’ fullhouse wing-t offense, it’s really been the defense that’s set the tone of late.
Reed City hasn’t allowed more than 17 points a game since Week 4 and that game was a rout of rival Big Rapids.
The Coyotes have allowed just 187 points in 11 games to date this season.
Coach Scott Shankel said that was huge in last week’s win over the Crusaders, who had a couple of very good athletes that make things happen with the ball.
“I thought the boys were locked into their assignments and did a great job of getting to the ball,” Shankel said.
“We wanted to limit No. 20 and No. 22 and I thought the defense did a great job of executing the game plan.
“We will need to make sure that we play with great technique, continue to tackle and get to the ball this week.”
Like most teams at this point in the season, the bumps, scrapes and bruises are piling up and could hurt even more with wet and cold weather predicted for Saturday.
That means coaches working to keep things relevant instead of just being physical in practices. Teams have been on the field since Aug. 8 and that takes a toll.
“We are trying to keep practice structured so there is less banging,” Shankel said.
“We are focused on the details and making sure that the players know their assignment with the game plan.”
Millington features a downhill, run-first offense just like Reed City. The Cardinals avenged their lone loss of the regular season, 28-24 to Tri-Valley Conference West foe Standish-Sterling in Week 5 with that district win last week.
Millington has been in the state playoffs every year since 2003 with a couple of trips to the state semifinals mixed in. Reed City has one regional title to its credit, in 2017 when the Coyotes lost to Saginaw Swan Valley.
“Millington is a well-coached team with a great tradition of football,” Shankel said.
“On offense, they like to run the ball but they do have some skilled guys they can move and will hurt you if you don’t cover them.
“They have size and speed and a very disciplined team.”
The winner of Saturday’s game faces either Negaunee (11-0) or Gladstone (9-2) in a state semifinal game Nov. 19 at a neutral site.
