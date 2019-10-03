REED CITY — The Reed City soccer team lost its Central State Activities Conference Tournament game against Lakeview in a shoot out Wednesday, 4-3.
Reed City coach Christopher Maddox said the game was back-and-forth from the start with Lakeview opening the scoring only to see the lead erased three minutes later when Ethan Maddox found the back of the net on a putback.
The game would go scoreless for the next 11 minutes, getting very physical in between goals before Lakeview was able to score and take the lead 2-1 and took that lead into the half, Christopher Maddox said. After halftime, the game was scoreless until the 20-minute mark, when Ethan Maddox found Parker Benedict who tied the game 2-2, according to Christopher Maddox.
Lakeview, however, answered on a redirect from a blocked penalty shot to take the lead, 3-2. With four minutes to go in the game, Benedict found Kam Horchner on a corner kick for the tying goal.
In the shootout, Christopher Maddox said Lakeview scored on their first three shots, while the Coyotes only scored one off Benedict's foot.
"I could not be prouder of how this team fought the entire game. We were able to overcome deficits and soggy conditions. Hopefully, we can find our groove with the positives from this match," Christopher Maddox said.
Reed City either travels Monday or hosts a game Tuesday depending on today's outcome of a Grant and Kent City match.
