REED CITY — The Reed City softball team lost two games to rival Big Rapids Tuesday, 14-1 and 17-3.
Coyotes coach Roger Steig said in the first game Reed City pitchers gave up 14 runs with six earned runs, with 11 strikeouts and three walks. At the plate, Steig said Kenzie Shoemaker, Hayden Cutler and Hannah Stellini each had a hit.
In the second game, Steig said Reed City pitchers gave up 17 runs with eight earned, on 17 hits with two walks. At the dish, Rylie Shafer had two hits while Stellini had one.
