REED CITY — The Reed City softball team split its two games Wednesday with White Cloud winning the first game 7-3, but losing the second, 13-6.
Reed City coach Roger Steig said Isabell Guy got the Game 1 win for the Coyotes pitching five innings, giving up three unearned runs on two hits and five walks. She also struck out four White Cloud batters. Hannah Kaverman got the save pitching two innings and giving up no runs and no hits. She struck out two and walked three batters.
Kaylin Goodman who had two hits including a double led the Coyotes at the plate. Lily Andres had an RBI double, Rylie Shafer had a two RBI double and Kenzie Shoemaker had a two RBI hit. Hannah Stellini and Kylee Hatfield each had a hit.
In Game 2, Steig said Reed City led 5-0 after five innings and Guy pitched started the game pitching five scoreless innings. In the top of the sixth, however, Steig said the Coyotes ran into some pitching trouble and gave up 12 walks and two hit batters between three pitchers.
"We just lost the strike zone. Our defense was outstanding with no errors," he said.
Shafer led the Coyotes with three hits and an RBI, while Guy had two hits and two RBIs. Kaylin Goodman had a hit with an RBI, while Hannah Stellini had a triple.
Reed City hosts Evart Thursday.
