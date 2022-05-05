REED CITY — The Reed City softball team split its two games against Kalkaska losing the first game 4-1 and winning the second, 4-3.
Isabell Guy pitched both games for the Coyotes and coach Roger Steig said it was by far her best outing of the season. In the first game, Guy game up one earned run and four hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.
In the second game, Guy gave up no earned runs and four hits with two strikeouts and four walks.
At the plate, Steig said Rylie Shafer had the only hit and scored the only run. In game 2, Steig said the Coyotes had five hits by five different batters with the big hits being Hannah Stellini's two RBI double in the fourth inning to put the Coyotes up 2-0.
Kalkaska came back and went ahead 3-2 but in the top of the sixth inning Reed City scored a run to tie the game. Steig said with Kenzie Shoemaker on second base and two outs, Keleigh Weck hit a walk off double.
