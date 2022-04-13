REED CITY — Reed City split a pair of games with Clare in non-league softball action on Tuesday.
The Pioneers won the opener 12-2 while the Coyotes took game two 10-9.
Isabel Guy took the loss in the opener, allowing one earned run on nine hits and three walks while striking out two.
Peyton Ennis and Kayla Montague had a hit apiece.
Guy got the win in game two, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits and eight walks while striking out three.
Guy and Kayla Goodman had two hits apiece while Riley Schaefer, Kiley Weck and Montague had a hit apiece.
Reed City is at Manistee on Thursday.
