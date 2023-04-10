LUDINGTON — Reed City picked up a pair of wins, sweeping Ludington 12-2 and 10-0 in a pair of non-league softball games Saturday.
“Our pitchers did a great job of keeping the hitters off balance, our defense was solid all day and our bats were hot all day,” Reed City coach Roger Steig said.
Paityn Enos got the win in the opener, allowing no earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four.
The Coyotes broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the third inning for a 9-1 lead.
Hayden Cutler led the way at the plate with three hits while Starley Baumgardner had two. Morgan Hammond, Enos, Isabell Guy, Kenzie Shoemaker and Miyesha Baumgardner each had one.
Guy got the win in game two, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Cutler had two hits while Hammond, Enos, Shoemaker, Guy, Starley Baumgardner and Skyler Day each had one.
Reed City (2-2 overall) is at Central Montcalm on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
COLDWATER — Reed City went 0-2-1 at the Coldwater Invitational on Saturday.
The Coyotes dropped the first game to Hanover-Horton 16-1 before falling to Coldwater 14-3. They finished in a 4-4 tie with Coloma, as well.
Caleb Somers took the loss in the first game, allowing five earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Max Hammond had a hit and an RBI; Maverick Conklin a hit; and Landon Jackson a hit.
Noah Morgan took the loss against Coldwater, allowing six earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Zach Erickson had two hits and two RBIs; Xavier Allen an RBI; Morgan a hit; and R. Dew a hit.
Against Coloma, Allen had two hits while Barron Bowman had a hit and an RBI. Hammond had a hit and two RBIs while Erickson, Morgan, Somers and Jared Lockhart had a hit apiece.
TRACK
HART — Pine River’s got the season off to a solid start as it took second in the Hart & Sole Music Invitational on Saturday.
The host Pirates won the title on the girls’ side with 173 points while the Bucks totaled 66 and Reed City had 51.
“For our first meet, we competed really well against some very tough track programs,” Pine River girls’ coach Nate Swanson said. “I always love to get the first meet under our belts so that we know what our bar is and now we get back to work and keep grinding.”
Pine River’s Lillian Pylman won the shot put at 30-feet, 2.25-inches while the 800-meter (2:04.47) and 1600-meter (4:57.58) relay teams each took second.
Ellie Rigling also took third in the 400 dash.
For Reed City, Aubrey Vandawater took second in the 200 dash while Olivia Moore was second in the discus and Emma Johnston second in the high jump. The Coyotes also took second in the 400 relay.
Hart won the title on the boys’ side with 136 points while Reed City was second at 98 and Pine River eighth at 11.
For the Coyotes, Aiden Storz took first in the 200 dash in 24.16 seconds and Noah McKinney was second. Anthony Kiaunis took second in the 800 while the Coyotes were first in the 400 relay in 46.08 seconds, second in the 800 relay in 1:37.89, first in the 1600 relay in 3:37.67 and first in the 3200 relay in 8:42.49.
McKinney also took first in the high jump at 5-10. For the Bucks, Damien Beach took first in the long jump at 18-8.
