REED CITY — Back-to-back plays, one a defensive takeaway and the other a 67-yard fullback trap straight up the gut, set the tone quickly for Reed City in its 52-32 victory over CSAA Gold Division rival Big Rapids on the home field Friday before a packed house.
The Coyotes — sparked by senior strong safety Seth Jackson’s alert pick in the red zone to halt Big Rapids’ promising opening drive of the contest and then senior Noah Morgan’s 67-yard burst through the middle behind the springing blocks of center Wyatt Spalo and guard Riley Osborn — improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the league. Big Rapids (2-2, 2-1) came into the game with an unbeaten record in the conference.
“Seth’s interception on their first drive was huge,” said Reed City coach Scott Shankel.
“They just converted that fake punt and got far down into our territory. Seth made a great play and then Noah (Morgan) broke away clean on our first play from scrimmage and that turned things around and put them back on their heels a little bit.”
Reed City wrested control from the visitors early in the game and forced the Cardinals to play trailing by multiple scores.
The Coyotes only needed two plays to reach the end zone on their second touchdown, a 3-yard sweep by junior John Ondrus behind the crunching open-field block of Morgan, and go on top 14-0 with barely three minutes off the game clock. A 37-yard connection from Xavier Allen to a leaping Jackson set up Ondrus’s sweep.
Reed City needed just four plays to score on its next drive, this one culminating in a 36-yard hook-up from Allen to Bryson Hughes out of the backfield. Allen’s conversion toss to Max Hammond put the Coyotes on top 22-0 with 3:22 still left in the opening period.
Two more first-half touchdowns, one on a 16-yard strike from Allen to Hammond following another takeaway, this one a 49-yard interception return off a tipped pass from cornerback Aiden Storz, and the last one of the half on another Morgan burst, this one from 25 yards, pushed the score to 36-0 before intermission.
An Allen-to-Jackson connection of 28 yards at the outset of the third quarter pushed the lead to 44-0.
Shankel credited the Cardinals with continuing to battle hard long after the outcome of the game was decided. The visitors scored 32 points in the final 15 minutes of play.
“It was definitely nice to get the early lead in a big rivalry game like that and be able to build on it,” Shankel added.
“It was a big-game atmosphere with the stands packed and putting points on the board early in the game gave us a lot of momentum. It was great for our seniors to out and win this one, especially at home.”
Big Rapids owns a 42-29-1 lead in the all-time series between the schools but Reed City extended its 13-game winning streak on Friday.
The Coyotes generated 270 rushing yards on 34 carries in the contest. Morgan amassed 127 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns on his stat line.
Ondrus gathered 86 yards on eight carries with a TD. Senior Dave Windquist also had a rushing touchdown in the second half.
Allen hit on 6 of 7 aerials for 123 yards including the TD strikes to Hughes, Hammond and Jackson.
Jackson grabbed two for 65 yards and Hammond two for 19 yards. Morgan also caught a conversion pass from Allen.
Defensively for the Coyotes, Jackson generated 10 stops with his pick and Storz made seven stops with his pick and long return.
Storz also broke up a potential TD pass in the end zone in the second quarter. Spencer Hansen and Hughes also had seven tackles each.
Reed City faces league foe Central Montcalm next Friday.
“The goal now is to keep improving game by game,” Shankel said.
“We had that one early loss (to Tri-County) but we’re leaving that in the rear-view mirror and looking ahead.
“I think we’re going in the right direction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.