STANTON — That's a big one.
Reed City picked up a key road win, beating Central Montcalm 36-20 in a CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday night.
"It was a very physical game," Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. "Central Montcalm is a physical team, we were both undefeated and they were the league champs last year.
"We feel fortunate to get a road win and match their physicality. We played through some adversity tonight, too. We had some injuries but we had kids step up."
Reed City led 8-7 after the first quarter and 16-7 at halftime before taking a 22-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Noah Jones paced the Coyotes wit 146 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 19 carries. He also caught an 18-yard TD pass. Landon Tomaski had 16 yards and a TD on 11 carries while Alex Wirgau added 65 yards and two TDs on 10 carries.
Payton Hansen and Joe Shewan had four tackles apiece while Seth Hanson added three tackles and two interceptions.
Reed City (3-0 overall) hosts Newaygo next Friday.
