REMUS — Reed City scored a 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23 win over Chippewa Hills in a CSAA Gold Division volleyball contest Tuesday.
"We played really well at times tonight and I thought we served really tough for stretches of the match," Reed City coach Don Patterson said. "We still struggled to close out sets but the kids dug deep and were able to focus when it mattered most."
Demi Lodholtz had eight kills, two aces, six digs and three blocks while Madalynn Brown had three kills, five aces and 23 digs. MaKena Hill had three kills while Katelynn Holmes added five kills, eight digs, an assist and two blocks.
Mackenzie Wein had seven kills, an ace and 27 digs while Madelynn Morgan had two kills, three aces and 14 digs. Alison Duddles had five kills, five digs, 13 assists and two blocks while Rylie Olds added three aces, four digs and 18 assists.
