CLARE — The pitching of junior standout Max Hammond was all Reed City needed.
The Coyotes beat Evart 5-1 in a Division 3 baseball pre-district contest Tuesday at Clare, advancing to Saturday’s semifinal round against Pine River at 10 a.m.
Hammond allowed no earned runs on no hits and no walks while striking out 20.
At the plate, Zach Erickson had a hit and an RBI; Barron Bowman a hit and an RBI; Hammond two hits and an RBI; Xavier Allen a hit; Noah Morgan a hit and an RBI; Logan Jackson a hit and an RBI; Shannon a hit; and Maverick Conklin a hit.
Reed City moves to 19-11-1 while Evart finishes the season at 22-14.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Grayling beat McBain 4-2 in a Division 3 pre-district contest played at Houghton Lake High School.
Suan Kim took the loss for the Ramblers, despite pitching well. He allowed four earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out seven.
“I am really proud of how far he has come as a pitcher this season,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “He worked extremely hard at it and it showed by the end of the season.
“Trey (Boven) came in after that picked up where he last left off. He has worked on being able to locate all three of his pitches and that really keeps hitters off balance.”
Carson Murphy and Eli Baker doubled for McBain while Trenton Brunink also had a hit.
Murphy drove in the Ramblers’ only run.
“We’ll miss our seniors but I can’t help get excited with some of the guys we have coming back next year,” Mulder added.
Grayling advances to face Roscommon on Saturday while Lake City takes on Houghton Lake in the other semifinal.
FRANKFORT — Marion wrapped up the regular season by sweeping Frankfort 5-0 and 14-6 in non-league play.
Mason Salisbury got the win in game one, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out three in three innings of work. Aadin Yowell also threw three innings of relief, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out four.
Weston Cox and Tucker Sigafoose each had two hits while Yowell had one.
Marion trailed 6-2 in the third inning of game two before rallying for the win.
“We scored four in the fourth to tie it and added five-spot in the fifth to take the lead,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said. “We cleaned up our defense and finished well.”
Sigafoose gave up three hits and struck out four in three innings of work to get the win.
Cox had two hits while Cayden McCrimmon added a hit and an RBI. James Williams and Aaron Whitney added a hit apiece.
Marion (27-2) hosts Forest Area in a Division 4 district contest Friday.
GAYLORD — Cadillac dropped a pair of games to Gaylord, 11-10 and 6-4, in Big North Conference action.
“Today was a little wake-up call,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said.
“We had a chance to pick up a couple of conference wins and didn’t take advantage of our opportunities.
“The good news is I think it can be fixed in time for districts.”
Dawson Farve took the loss in game one, allowing one earned run on no hits and four walks while striking out one in an inning of work. Gaylord scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
At the plate, Eli Main had three hits, including a double; Charlie Howell a hit and an RBI; Miles Maury two hits and three RBIs; Kaleb McKinley two hits and four RBIs; Drew Kornacki an RBI; and Nate Roberts two hits, including a triple, and an RBI.
McKinley took the loss in game two, allowing five earned runs on four hits and three walks in 1.1 innings of work.
At the plate, Main had three hits, including two triples; Howell a hit and two RBIs; and McKinley a hit.
Cadillac (14-19-1) meets Traverse City West today to finish the second game of a doubleheader that was called due to darkness on May 16 tied at 7-7 going to the eighth inning.
The Vikings then face host Kingsley in a Division 2 district contest on Saturday.
KINGSLEY — Manton saw its season come to an end with a 7-0 loss to host Kingsley in a Division 3 softball pre-district.
The game was scoreless going into the top of the sixth inning before the Stags scored three times and then added four more runs in the seventh.
“We played five very good defensive innings of softball. We need to be able to play seven,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said.
“We really didn’t string any hits together which hurt us.
“Hopefully, this will make the girls want to work hard for next year.”
Aliyah Geary took the loss for Manton, allowing no earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four. Kadie Meyers had the lone hit for the Rangers.
Kingsley advances to face Traverse City Christian on Saturday while Benzie Central and Traverse City St. Francis meet in the other semifinal.
BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac saw its season come to an end with a 15-0 loss to Ogemaw Heights in a Division 2 pre-district contest at Big Rapids.
Layke Sims took the loss for the Vikings, allowing no earned runs on no hits and two walks while striking out one in an inning of work.
Kaylee Combs, Stella Balcom and Sims had hits for Cadillac.
Ogemaw advances to face Gladwin on Saturday while Big Rapids and Ludington meet in the other semifinal.
REED CITY — Reed City wrapped up its regular season by sweeping Lakeview 10-0 and 18-3 on Tuesday.
“Earlier this season, we split a doubleheader with Lakeview and tonight our ladies showed how much they have improved over the course of the season,” Reed City coach Roger Steig said.
Isabell Guy got the win in game one, allowing no runs on no hits and two walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Morgan Hammond had four hits, including a home run and three doubles; Guy had two hits, including a double; Kenzie Shoemaker a hit; Miyesha Baumgardner a hit; Starley Baumgardner a hit; and Hailey Sanborn a hit.
Guy got the win, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out four in 1.2 innings of work.
Hammond and Paityn Enos combuned for nine RBIs in the game.
Enos had four hits, including two doubles, and six RBIs while Hammond had three hits and three RBIs. Miyesha Baumgardner had two hits, including a double; Starley Baumgardner a three-run double; Hayden Cutler a double; Guy a hit; Shoemaker a hit; and Sanborn a hit.
Reed City (18-20) faces Pine River at 10 a.m. Saturday in a Division 3 district contest at Evart.
