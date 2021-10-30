REED CITY — So far, so good
Reed City defeated Manistee 36-14 in an MHSAA Division 6 pre-district contest Friday night.
The win sends the Coyotes (9-1 overall) into next week’s finals against Montague (7-3). The Wildcats beat Central Montcalm 41-7 on Friday.
After a defensive stop on the first drive on the game, the Coyotes kicked off the scoring with a 70-yard punt return touchdown by junior Bryson Hughes.
Reed City made it a 14-0 game in the first quarter after a 30-yard rushing touchdown by Hughes. After giving up a passing touchdown late in the second quarter, Reed City responded quickly with another rushing touchdown by Hughes to make it 22-7 going into halftime.
In the second half it was sophomore Nick Wirgau’s turn to get in on the scoring with a pair of rushing touchdowns to extend Reed City’s lead to 36-7. Manistee would get a late touchdown before the Coyotes finished out the game out in victory formation.
With the defense holding Manistee to under 200 total yards, Reed City head coach Scott Shankel said he was happy with how his players played in the trenches.
“Overall, really good defensive job by our kids,” Shankel said. “Happy with how our kids played up on the line of scrimmage.”
Offensively, the Coyotes gained 285 rushing yards with Hughes and Wargau going over 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns each. Noah Morgan added 58 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Through the air, junior Xavier Allen went 3 of 4 for 48 passing yards. Senior Dylan Schebil had one catch for 21 yards and Blake Daggy had two catches for 27 yards.
On defense, the Coyotes were led by Daggy with 9 tackles and a pair of sacks. Wirgau had 4 tackles with a pass breakup and Logan Langworthy had 5 tackles.
