Reed City Trinity Lutheran competes in state meet

ROCHESTER — Seven runners from Reed City Trinity Lutheran competed at the Michigan Lutheran Schools Cross Country State Championship Meet Oct. 13 in Rochester.
Lutheran middle schools from around the state sent runners to compete on a warm but blustery day on the campus of Oakland University.
The course measured two miles with a separate girls and boys race. The “A‘ Division consisted of athletes in grade seventh and eighth while the “B‘ Division was made up of runners from grades fourth through sixth.
The team score was determined by all runners in grades fourth through eighth with the top five times from each school determining a team score.
Eighth grader Ryan Allen earned state champion honors by winning the race with a time of 12:00.4 for the two-mile course. Gus Rohde finished 17th place (14:07.5) and Trevor Burgess ranked 43rd (18:37.2) in the "A" division. In the "B" division, Paul Saladin (14:07.0) was 10th and Aaron Allen (15:51.0) was 38th. The boys team tied for sixth place out of 13 qualifying teams.
For the girls, MacLean Chatel (18:04.8) finished 24th in the "A" division and Caelynn London (17:35.9) was 25th in the "B" Division.
Trinity Principal Rich Saladin was on hand at the event and couldn’t be prouder of his student-athletes.
“We were the only school from northern Michigan that attended and we competed against many suburban, big city schools," he said. "All of our kids represented Trinity Reed City and our area very well. There was some great competition. Ryan Allen winning the race and being the 2019 Lutheran Schools State Champion is an awesome accomplishment.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.