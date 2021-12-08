REED CITY — It wasn’t a thing of beauty but it was a victory for Reed City boys basketball coach Steve Ernst in his debut on the home floor Tuesday against visiting Evart.
The Coyotes played aggressively from the start and put their height advantage to good use, generating an early lead and then pulling away in the second half on the way to a 74-32 triumph.
“The kids played hard; there are a lot of things to work on but I liked how we competed,” Ernst said.
“We’re still kind of raw in some areas. We have to work on our foot movement and being smoother in transition but overall it was a good night.”
Evart coach Kris Morgan acknowledged that his team struggled matching Reed City’s physicality on the floor and its height.
“They were aggressive and kept after us and I told the kids that’s what to expect,” Morgan said.
“We did some good things but we have to get stronger and do a better job of fighting through their defensive pressure.”
Both teams played aggressively throughout the contest and it showed up in the foul totals.
There were 55 fouls called in all, 30 against Reed City and 25 against Evart.
Morgan noted that Evart had match-up struggles inside against Reed City’s starting big man Canyon Reed and his replacement Dylan Schebil, both of whom pretty much dominated the glass at both ends while he was on the floor.
Reed was also one of five Coyotes to score in double figures, hitting for 11, and he and Schebil often kept the Wildcats from getting any second chances after a missed shot.
Ernst commended the play of Reed and Schebil inside and the coach also commended sophomore guards Spencer Hansen and Max Hammond, both of whom were making their varsity debut and both of whom were in early foul trouble.
“I told them we needed them on the floor and neither one of them fouled out,” Ernst said.
“They adjusted their play and that was good to see.”
Reed City led 14-2, 30-20 and 53-31 at the quarter breaks.
Seth Jackson paced the Coyotes with 15 points.
Ty Kailing scored 13 off the bench, including a pair of triples and two breakaways following steals.
Hammond tallied 12 and Hansen the point guard scored 10 with a 3-pointer and 9 assists.
Guards Marcel White and Dakobe White each tallied seven for the Wildcats and point guard Kamden Darling scored four.
Evart (0-1) is host to Manton on Friday and Reed City (1-0) is home against Grant.
• Evart won a seesaw JV game, 56-53, behind 13 points from Preston Wallace and 11 from Aceyn Morgan.
John Ondrus dropped in 22 for Reed City.
