STANTON — Reed City's girls took second and the boys third in the final CSAA Gold Division cross country jamboree Tuesday at Central Montcalm.
Fremont won the title on the girls' side, totaling 52 points while the Coyotes were second at 59. The Packers clinched the overall title, as well, while Reed City was second.
"We had an opportunity to take a share of the team championship and just came up short," Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. "The girls all ran really well with a few season records sprinkled in there. Fremont was just a little bit stronger this time.
"I am so proud of Abbie for winning the outright individual title. She works so hard and deserves the spotlight."
Kiaunis claimed the individual girls championship by winning the race with a time of 19:49. Claudia Francke was eighth (22:10) and Nora Smoes finished 10th (22:16).
Kiaunis earned First Team All-Conference with Francke and Smoes taking All-Conference Honorable Mention. Paige Lofquist (23:02) was 19th overall, followed by Olivia Lewis in 22nd (23:43).
Reed City finished third on the boys' side behind Fremont and Chippewa Hills.
"The boys ran a really great race," Saladin said. We finished third behind two pretty solid teams. Ryan and Anthony were the lone freshman boys to earn all-conference honors. They've had a great conference season and we hope to carry it over to pre-regionals and regionals."
Ryan Allen finished 11th overall with a time of 17:48 followed by Anthony Kiaunis in 16th at 18:23. Both Allen and Kiaunis earned All-Conference Honorable Mention honors. Izaiah Lentz was 19th (19:02), Ty Kailing 25th (19:26 PR) and Elijah Lentz 26th (19:29 PR).
Reed City competes in an MHSAA Division 3 pre-regional Friday at Manistee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.