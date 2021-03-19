HART — The Reed City wrestling team lost in a team district championship Thursday to Hart, 78-6.
Reed City coach Roger Steig said the Coyotes defeated Manistee in the first round, 54-18, before losing to Hart.
Reed City had one double win wrestler Thursday in Bryson Hughes at 189 pounds. Single match winners included Anakin Andrus at 119 pounds, Mason Johnson at 130, Elijah Lentz at 135, Izaiah Lentz at 140, Alex Andrus at 145, Aaron Boucher at 152, Chad Landis at 171 and Noah Morgan at 285. The Coyotes finished the season with a record of 18-7.
Reed City travels to Grayling Saturday for the Individual Wrestling District Tournament.
