NEWAYGO — The Reed City wrestling team went 2-1 at its first conference matches of the season Wednesday in Newaygo.

Reed City coach Roger Steig said his team lost to Central Montcalm 35-30 but defeated Big Rapids 51-24 and Newaygo 54-17. Steig said he was happy with his team's effort during their matches.

"I thought our middleweights took a huge step forward (Wednesday). There was certainly no quit in them," he said. "They battled with a lot of pride (Wednesday)."

Coyotes who were undefeated Wednesday included Anakin Andrus at 119-pounds, Elijah Lentz at 125, Bryson Hughes at 171 and Carter Johnson at 103. Both Johnson and Lentz are undefeated for the season at 9-0.

Reed City wrestlers with two wins Wednesday included Izaiah Lentz at 135-pounds, Alex Andrus at 140, Chad Landis at 189 and Noah Morgan at 215. Aaron Boucher at 145-pounds, Kyle Crusan at 285 and Mason Johnson at 130 each earned single wins Wednesday.

Reed City travels to Montabella Friday. 

