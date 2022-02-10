BIG RAPIDS — The Reed City wrestling made it to a Division 3 District Final but came up short against Chippewa Hills Wednesday, 47-28.
Reed City coach Roger Steig said the Coyotes earned a first round win against rival Big Rapids 63-8 before the district championship match.
Reed City wrestlers earning two wins in the team district included Elijah Lentz, Hunter Fagon-Moyer, Bryson Hughes, Noah Morgan, David Wayne and Wyatt Spalo. Coyotes with one win included Hannah Los, Logan Kindig, Caitlyn Chiger, Izaiah Lentz and Alexander Andrus.
Reed City wrestling travels to Alma for individual districts. The Coyotes ended the team season with a record of 21-11.
