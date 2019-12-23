SOUTH HAVEN — The Reed City wrestling team competed at the South Haven Invitational Saturday and finished with a 2-3 record.

Reed City coach Roger Steig said his team started with a 63-10 win against Battle Creek Central while the Coyotes lost to Watervliet 42-33. Steig said his team rebounded with a win against Bangor 57-15 but lost the next two matches against host South Haven and Ravenna 63-9 and 48-36 respectively.

Individually, Steig said Chad Landis, Austin Fowler, and Kellen Haney were 4-1 on the day while Andrew Chementshaw, Anakin Andrus and Bryson Hughes were 3-2. Jordan Argue was 3-0 on the day while Ryan Neal, Mason Johnson, Alex Andrus, and Aaron Boucher all finished with two wins. Noah Morgan and Julia Hackworth each had a win, Steig said.

The Coyotes are off until the New Year when Reed City travels to the Kalkaska Invitational on Jan. 4.

 

