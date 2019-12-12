REED CITY — The Reed City wrestling team got two wins Wednesday against Manistee and Cadillac.
In the Coyotes first match, coach Roger Steig said his team took on Manistee and won by a score of 60-18. In the Reed City's second match, the Coyotes bested the Vikings by a tally of 54-18.
"It was nice to start 2-0. We are very young this year. We wanted to be physical on the mats and our kids did that," he said. "Our line up is beat up right now, but the kids stepped up and took the place of the injured ones."
Getting two wins for Reed City were Austin Fowler at 215 pounds, Mason Johnson at 125, Alex Andrus at 135, Aaron Boucher at 140, Bryson Hughes at 152, Kellen Haney at 160 and Chad Landis at 171. Reed City wrestlers with one win were Julia Hackworth at 119 pounds and Abby Helsel at 145.
Finally, Reed City wrestlers who were 1-1 on the night included Ryan Neal at 189 pounds, Andrew Clementshaw at 103 and Noah Morgan at 189.
Reed City travels to Big Rapids Saturday for a 10-team tournament.
