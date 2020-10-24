Reed City XC teams qualify for regionals

MANISTEE — Reed City's girls and boys cross country teams took care of business and advanced out of an MHSAA Division 3 pre-regional Friday at Manistee High School.
Powerhouse Hart won the girls' race with 18 points while the Coyotes were second at 70 and Manistee third at 74.
"Manistee just beat us last Thursday, so, as a team, it was great to edge them out for second and show improvement," Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. "Olivia Lewis was outstanding today. She, Paige, and McKenna had a nice little pack going. The rain made the course really slippery in spots and we had a couple of runners take some falls including Abbie and Paige, which slowed them down. Nora and Claudia push each other and are very consistent. We are extremely happy with the effort."
Abbigail Kiaunis paced the Coyotes with a seventh-place finish in 20:42. Nora Smoes took 13th in 22:26, Claudia Francke 16th in 23:02, Olivia Lewis 18th in 23:26 and Paige Lofquist 23rd in 24:02.
Hart took first on the boys' side with 16 points while Mason County Central was second at 72, Manistee third at 93 and Reed City fourth at 102 for the final regional qualifying spot.
"Our goal for the boys was to advance as a team and they got the job done," Saladin said. "We are a young team and this is a huge moment for them.
"Anthony Kiaunis ran a whale of a race. He was right up there with the top runners from Hart. He really amped up his performance today. Ryan Allen had another strong performance and I was really impressed with the effort by Mason Dozier today. Mason really stepped up to fill a void we had today."
Kiaunis took fifth in 18:10, Allen seventh in 18:29, Izaiah Lentz 25th in 20:21, Dozier 31st in 21:04 and Elijah Lentz 34th in 21:18.
Reed City competes in a Division 3 regional Oct. 31 at Benzie Central.
