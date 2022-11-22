Reed City's Malackanich to play hoops for Olivet

REED CITY — For Reed City senior Christina Malackanich, there were plenty of positive incentives in choosing Olivet College as the place where she will take her basketball career to the next level.
The 5-foot-11 Malackanich, the leading scorer and rebounder for the Coyotes and coach Tim Beilfuss the past two seasons and a varsity player since her freshman year, really liked the Olivet campus and felt a good connection with the Olivet coaches during her visit there.
In addition to that, Malackanich is planning for a career in law enforcement, possibly as a DNR officer or a police officer, and Olivet College offers a major in criminal justice that is highly acclaimed.
“After I visited the campus, I knew that’s where I wanted to go,” she explained on Monday afternoon just prior to signing to play hoops at Olivet with her mom Lisa Blathe on one side and coach Bielfuss on the other side and many friends and teammates looking on.
While the opportunity to pursue a criminal justice degree was a huge factor for Malackanich, the chemistry she felt with the Olivet coaching staff was also very important to her. Malackanich was recruited mainly by assistant coach Ray Kimball but also enjoyed meeting head coach Peter Sabiiti and the rest of the staff.
“They’re new coaches (currently in their second year with the Comet program) and they’re building the program back up. I really like the idea of being part of that.”
Sabiiti likes the idea, too.
“What really impresses us about Christina is her toughness,” the coach said. “She’s not just physically tough but mentally tough and that’s what it takes to compete in our league. We believe she’ll fit in just fine.”
Malackanich will be one of the taller ladies on the Olivet roster starting next season and will likely fill the role of power forward and post for the Comets.
“That could change depending on what our needs are in the next few years but we see her playing the four or five spot for us,” Sabiiti acknowledged.
“The nice thing about Christina is that she’s also flexible enough and has the ball skills to play the three role also if we need her to do that. She has a nice range of skills.”
After coaching her since her freshman year on the varsity, Bielfuss believes Malackanich will be a genuine asset for the Comets.
“The nice thing with Christina is that she can play the post or strong forward but she can also drop her shots from the outside,” Bielfuss noted. “If you focus on stopping her inside she can also hurt you with her perimeter shooting. You have to pick your poison with her.”
The Coyotes enjoyed a nice turnaround season last year, posting a 9-12 record with a top-four finish in the league, and Bielfuss said the aggressiveness and physicality of Malackanich down low was a big part of that turnaround.
She averaged a team-high 12 points and 7 rebounds last season and posted similar numbers during her sophomore season. Her points were generated from a mixture of put-backs and layups to go with 6-to-10 foot jumpers and free throws, underscoring her versatility.
Malackanich earned first-team all-conference recognition in both years in addition to being named to the Cadillac News’ Dream Team.
Unfortunately, Malackanich sustained an ankle injury just before the postseason a year ago and recently underwent surgery to repair the ankle.
“I just got the cast off so it’s still sore right now but that’s to be expected,” she said. “I’m doing physical therapy and working hard to regain my strength. It’ll take a little time but I’m hoping I can come back and play before the end of the season.”
