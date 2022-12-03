Reed City's Smoes to run for Lake State

REED CITY — When Nora Smoes was a seventh-grade student at Reed City Middle School, she decided to go out for cross country because she had friends on the team.
By the time Nora was nearly through her eighth-grade season as a young harrier for the Coyotes, she realized two things: She really enjoyed running cross, and she was pretty good at it too.
Smoes went on to enjoy a notable four-year career as a high school runner for the Coyotes, earning first-team all-conference two times, qualifying for the D3 state meet three times, and earning Academic All-State recognition three times, among other honors and achievements.
On Friday afternoon flanked by parents Dan and Sarah Smoes and with Reed City coaches Rich and Susan Saladin looking on along with friends and teammates, Nora officially committed to continue her cross country career at the next level, signing to run for Lake Superior State University.
“I’m really looking forward to going to Lake State and running there,” Nora said with a smile just before the signing ceremony.
“A friend suggested that I check out Lake State and the more I looked into it, the more I could see it was a really good fit for me.”
One thing Smoes liked a lot was Lake State’s location in a spacious rural setting at Sault Ste. Marie and that it is a smaller NCAA Division II university.
“They have 2,000 on the campus and that’s so much different than schools like Michigan or Michigan State,” she said.
“I liked that it’s smaller and I liked the location. When I visited in October, I enjoyed meeting the coaches (Tony and Dani Filipek) and some of my future teammates.
“They were all very welcoming and friendly. It just confirmed that’s where I wanted to go.”
Another factor in choosing Lake State was the opportunity to major in fisheries and wildlife management. Smoes is not only a serious runner but a serious student, too, as her 4.0 GPA attests.
“The academic side of it was really important to me,” she acknowledged. “I’m interested in horticulture and so the fisheries and wildlife management major they offer really appeals to me.”
Smoes, who also plays midfielder for the Reed City girls soccer team in the spring, recently completed her notable senior cross country season with three of her best high school performances in succession. She earned a top-10 finish in the D3 regional meet at Chippewa Hills, taking 10th overall in 20:40 (with younger sister Clara, a sophomore with a promising future of her own, as runner-up for the Coyotes in 20th place in 21:37); Nora then claimed 78th place out of the 252 runners in the D3 state meet at Brooklyn with her time of 20:58; and finally, she placed an exclamation mark in her final appearance as a Coyote runner, taking 44th place in a season-best time of 20:10 in the Girls Elite Open of the annual MITCA Meet of Champions held at Shepherd.
Coyote coach Rich Saladin believes Smoes will thrive at Lake State because of her natural abilities, her leadership skills, and her willingness to sacrifice and put in the time.
“Nora is one of the hardest workers we’ve ever coached,” he said.
“She puts in the miles during the off-season and really dedicates herself. She’s been a true pleasure for us to coach. Not only has she been one of our top runners for four years but she also leads by example. We had a younger team this year and she was the captain and the leader.
“Her work ethic is going to translate into success for her at Lake State, not only as a runner but academically too. She’s a scholar as well as an athlete.”
Nora’s parents Dan and Sarah are pleased with her choice of Lake State.
“We’re excited; it’s a very good fit for her and it’s not real far away,” said her mom. “We just wish her the best and want her to be happy.”
Nora’s short-term plans include putting a lot more miles under her running shoes before entering Lake State next fall. She knows she’ll get a ton of beneficial exercise while playing soccer in the spring and she’ll springboard off that to embark on a rigorous summer running regimen.
“I know it’ll be different and take some getting used to because it’s a longer distance in college but I’ll be as ready as I can be,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.