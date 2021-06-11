CEDAR SPRINGS — They battled through 80 minutes of tough, physical soccer.
They kept battling in overtime.
They never stopped battling despite stifling heat and very little left in the tank through 100 minutes of soccer.
They also proved they belong.
Cadillac saw its breakthrough girls’ soccer season come to an end with a 1-0 overtime loss to Spring Lake in a Division 2 regional title game Thursday at Cedar Springs High School.
The Vikings finish at 15-5-5 overall while the Lakers (14-3-2) move on to face Byron Center or Marshall in a state semifinal contest Tuesday in Holland.
The contest marked the first time Cadillac had advanced this far into the state tournament and left the Vikings wanting more.
“I think this proves we deserve to be here,‘ Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “We have good soccer players and a good soccer program. Obviously, we wanted to keep going but didn’t quite make it.
“I think we will be here next year. We have good players coming up and we have a good, solid core of juniors and most of them were on the field today. They’re going to want it even more because they know they can do it now.‘
For 80 minutes of soccer, Cadillac and Spring Lake battled back and forth with both teams having solid chances to score but nothing found the back of the net.
Credit that to senior keeper Molly Anderson on the Cadillac side.
Anderson stopped three or four point-blank shots and kept the Lakers off the board for a little more than 87 minutes.
“Molly is a rock and she has led our team through this whole season, especially in the postseason,‘ Weitzel said. “She had 15 saves against Cedar Springs and today, she came up big on a couple of breakaways.
“When she makes those plays, it gives us a boost of energy. We’re going to miss her a lot next year.‘
Both teams had spells in the second half and into the overtimes of not a lot of action but both were spent from the play on the field and the stifling heat.
Spring Lake began mounting more chances in the first 10-minute overtime period and got on the board with 2:53 remaining when Zoe Komar scored.
“One of our mantras is give everything...every ball is ours and we played really hard together, Weitzel said. “Every time we had a break, we reiterated that.
“You could tell they gave everything they had. Maybe we just had a moment where we let off the gas and they scored. All it takes is one.‘
While Cadillac returns a number of key players in 2022, it also loses a special senior class that took the program to a new level in Anderson, Chesni Birgy, Flower Butler, Livi Meyer, Baily Little Sarah Jenema, Rachel Divozzo and Madi Drabik.
“These are some of the first girls I coached on the JV team so to see them play and be in the regional final, I am so proud of them,‘ Weitzel said.
