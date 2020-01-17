Remember the Bucks

LEROY -- Coaches and student-athletes spend a lot of time around each other during their high school careers.
Between practices, travel, and matches, you can certainly say teams are very much a family.
When a family member is gone too early, it affects more than their direct family.
It very much affects their teammates and coaches, too.
To that end, Pine River’s wrestling program is dedicating a yearly tournament to six of its young men who lost their lives between the ages of 17 and 24.
The first Pine River Fallen Bucks Wrestling Tournament will be held Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.
Teams involved include the Bucks, Hart, Gladwin, Mason County Central, Marquette, Ogemaw Heights, Traverse City West, and Zeeland East. Wrestling will take place in both the high school and middle school gyms.
Longtime Pine River coach Tim Jones had planned to put together a home tournament, beginning this winter and had the teams lined up beforehand.
It was the tragic passing of senior Tim Rizor in November after an automobile accident that gave the event its purpose.
“I invited all of the teams last year not knowing it was going to be a memorial tournament,‘ Jones said. “The reason for having it be a memorial tournament is this year’s unfortunate event.
“While thinking of how to honor Timmy, we decided to honor the past fallen Bucks in an effort to keep their light alive as time passes.‘
Jones worked with the families of the six young men to gather pictures and memories they had of their loved ones. That allowed Jones, along with the help of former Pine River teacher Carrie Duffy and basketball coach Brian Goodenow, to produce a 10-minute tribute video that will be shown between noon and 12:30 p.m. during Saturday’s event.
Jones unquestionably has a lot of wrestling memories of five of the six boys but it’s their human side he remembers the most. Here’s some of what stands out about each of those young men.
Todd Elvin Miller (Nov. 23, 1970-Oct. 15, 1988). The one wrestler that Jones didn’t coach. “I was not here for his career, however, I was able to spend an evening with his mother who shared many memories of Todd with me. He was a very hard worker on and off the mat who loved the outdoors. He bought a light into every room he entered.‘
Joshua Dale Keller (May 29, 1981-Jan. 1, 2001). “I was here as an assistant coach with Josh during his senior year. He taught me a life lesson in one conversation about winning and life that has stayed with me today. A very honorable young man.‘
Justin David Platz (Feb. 24, 1987-Aug. 15, 2005). “I only had two seasons with Justin but I remember how easy he was to talk to and to coach. He was a very easy-going enjoyable soul to be around. He has the type of smile you never forget.‘
Eric Michael Draper (Sept. 8, 1989-Sept. 14, 2013). “Eric also taught me a life lesson that remains with me. He, unlike most, fully understood his surroundings. He spoke to me about life and how much effort must be given to achieve something worthwhile. I haven’t forgotten that.‘
Jeffrey Todd Gross (July 30, 1997-Oct. 21, 2018). “A very polite and easy-going young man. Jeff was very even-tempered and a joy to be around. A tenacious pinner with yet another unforgettable smile.‘
Timothy John Rizor (Nov. 29, 2001-Nov. 23, 2019). “Timmy played a strong exterior but his heart was very soft and deeply loyal. A hard worker on and off the mat who loved the outdoors, especially trapping.‘
The tournament will use five mats over the two gyms with three matches of pool play and then crossovers for the final two rounds.
