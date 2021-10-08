MCBAIN — Dick Scheawald claims he was responsible for the start of McBain High school football because he was the kicker and McBain kicked off first to start the first game in September 1970.
Truth be told, the team was formed in the spring of 1970.
One day, Don Schepers asked then-superintendent Peter VanderPol why can’t McBain have football?
VanderPol told Don, “I need names on a line.”
That was all the encouragement that Don needed. He circulated a petition to start a football team in McBain.
Dave Gilde was one of the first signees. According to Dave, he was tired of being teased by other schools that McBain wasn’t tough enough to play football. Gilde had a deep respect for VanderPol for stepping up for the kids. VanderPol had a meeting in the library with the boys and told them he was ready to commit to a football team if the boys were committed to making this happen. That is where the football program was born.
Fast-forward to August 1970 where the players who were big, strong farm boys who didn’t know much about football started training. Since McBain was a fledgling program, everything was new to them — the school didn’t even have a football field. All they had was a grass field full of sand burrs. Their first three days of practice were on the asphalt.
Coach Brown warned the boys to throw up on the grass because it was hard to clean up vomit from asphalt. After day three, the players finally got their equipment. In fact, the boys were so naive to the game, there was a short debate if the strings side of the shoulder pads went in the back or in the front. The good news is that the helmets were pretty easy to figure out.
I got a chance to catch up with some of the original players over coffee on a sunny Saturday morning and just listened to their stories.
Since this was the inaugural season of McBain football, they played a JV schedule. Now, since the team didn’t have a formal football field, they had to play their home games at Lake City High School.
According to Don Schepers, the original quarterback, the Ramblers ran a full-house formation with only 10 plays.
Unlike current times, the quarterback called all the plays and they played in metal cleats.
Jack Hoekwater tells of a story about a practice where a JV player tried to tackle him and wouldn’t let go.
According to the JV player, he still has cleat marks on his chest to this day. Dave Meyering tells tales of how they would start a practice, some were dismissed for a cross country meet and then had to return to finish football practice.
Jack continues to reminiscence about playing back then. For physicals, they used to lineup in the locker room in their underwear and a doctor would come in to exam them. The physical lasted less than two minutes.
Even the cheerleaders have a tale to tell. According to Joann (Bogard) Gilde, “We didn’t have a clue about football. In fact, we just did cheers to do cheers. I remember one time we were doing the famous “Push them back” cheer and the boys were on offense. Someone from the crowd had to tell us we were doing the wrong type of cheer.”
After a successful 1970 campaign at the JV level, the team was now ready to have its first varsity football season in 1971.
And 50 years later, we are celebrating those men who laid the groundwork for modern-day Rambler football.
This Friday, any player from the first team is invited to enjoy team dinner with the current team, tour the school and be recognized as honorary captains for the coin flip.
The coin flip will be done by original assistant coach Jim Racignol.
The current team will be wearing commemorative 50th anniversary helmet decals.
